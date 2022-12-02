Jackson city councilman meets with federal partners to discuss ways to reduce crime in the capital city

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been 129 homicides so far this year in Jackson.

This alarming statistic has Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes meeting with federal investigators to see what help can they offer to help reduce crime.

The city of Jackson’s homicide total has surpassed triple digits for three years in a row. According to our numbers, in 2020, Jackson saw 128 homicides.

Last year, the city set a record with 153 murders. On December first of last year, there were 131 homicides compared to this year’s 129.

”You know the mentality must be if you can do the crime, you must do the time,” said Councilman Stokes. Stokes is taking his concerns with the killings directly to U.S. Attorney Daren LaMarca.

The Councilman said the purpose of the meeting is to meet with federal partners to look into bringing in more help and resources to combat this crime.

”And if that means we need to try and pass resolutions to see if we can get the feds to handle prosecutions in some of these cases, then let’s do it,” said Stokes. “We need to meet with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, and everyone else, to let it be known that we need some help, and we want to stop the criminal activity that’s taking place in the city of Jackson, especially these killings.”

Stokes said the meeting was positive and went well. He acknowledges the city does have help at the federal level, they just need to utilize it.

”You can’t replace human life,” the councilman expressed. “We must have more police officers, we must make this city safe, and while we’re getting more police officers, let’s utilize the FBI and our federal partners and make sure that we’re safe.”

Police are still relying on the public’s help when it comes to solving a lot of these cases.

If you have any information on a crime that’s taken place here in Jackson, you’re asked to contact JPD (601-960-1808) or Crime Stoppers (601-355-8477), and remember, you can report anonymously.

