Former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against an inmate

Big changes are coming to Mesa County's justice system.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials have been indicted for excessive force against an inmate.

According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF), and Nicole Moore, a CMCF case manager, used excessive force against an inmate, including the use of dangerous weapons and resulting in bodily injury.

On July 11, 2019, Hill and Moore, deprived the individual, only identified as L.C. of the right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.

The indictment alleges that the officials hit L.C. with a canister and then punched and kicked L.C., who officials say was not resisting.

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

