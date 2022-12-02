LawCall
Former JPS teacher loses appeal on charges of sexual battery of a minor

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Jackson Public School District teacher at Provine High School will remain behind bars after losing her appeal on charges of sexual battery involving a minor.

Amber Turnage was convicted last year on two counts for having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student in 2017.

She was sentenced to a decade of jail time after a state appeals court affirmed her conviction Thursday.

She will be forced to serve the duration of her sentence.

Turnage made numerous claims in her appeal including a challenge to the judge’s discretion during her trial.

