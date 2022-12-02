First Alert Forecast:

LawCall
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect overnight lows to fall to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees under a mostly clear sky. This cold snap will come to an end by Friday as temperatures begin to trend back up. By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures should warm up to the upper 60s to lower 70s as we round out the work week. A few showers could become possible later in the night from an approaching front from the north. Showers are possible at times, especially during the morning and early afternoon hours, on Saturday as the front tracks south across the region. The chance for rain will taper off after lunchtime as temperatures top out in the 60s and 70s. This boundary will eventually lift back to the north by early next week, leading to highs in the middle 70s with the chance for occasional showers. Another front will then swing in towards the middle of the week keeping rain chances elevated.

