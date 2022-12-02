LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

First Alert Forecast: passing showers possible over the weekend

By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - While a few stray showers are possible in some of our northernmost communities, this afternoon will consist of mostly quiet and warm conditions. Temperatures over the next few hours will reach the upper 60s to lower 70s as clouds build in overhead ahead of our next weather maker. Rain chances are forecast to pick up overnight as a begins cold front dives in from the north.

Spotty showers ahead of the front will continue into Saturday morning through noon before tapering off during the second half of the day. It will be warm and mild out again tomorrow in the 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. A range in temperatures looks likely across the region on Sunday with the front draped overhead. Those farther to the north will be a bit cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Expect it to be warmer to the south in the 60s to near 70 degrees. There will also be a slightly chance for a few passing showers.

Temperatures will quickly trend back up into next week as the front lifts back to the north. Highs look to top out in the middle to potentially upper 70s towards the middle of the week. We should also see another front swing in by this time, keeping rain chances in the forecast.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
From left to right: Xavier Ramos, 19, and Fransheka Mark, 27
Two arrested for aiding escape of an inmate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Friday; unsettled period ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild Friday; unsettled days ahead
WLBT at 5p - clipped version
First Alert Forecast:
Warmer temperatures arrive by Friday
First Alert Forecast: warmer temperatures expected over the coming days