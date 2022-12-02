First Alert Forecast: mild Friday; unsettled period ahead

FRIDAY: A push of milder air will invade the area as high pressure moves farther to the east through the day. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine as temperatures push their way into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll stay quiet through the evening hours, though, showers will begin to slip into the area after midnight along a front. Lows will only fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

WEEKEND PLANNER: As a front slips into the region, expect occasional showers to be part of the story both Saturday and Sunday. The front will waver across the region both days – keeping the pattern unsettled. Showers will be possible through the start of Saturday, on a scattered basis as the front sweeps south. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s; we’ll drop to the 50s overnight under a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll be north of the boundary for much of the day Sunday – offering a stark contrast to temperatures with upper 50s to lower 60s north; upper 60s and lower 70s south with a few showers possible.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the boundary treks back northward, pushing highs well into the 70s through early week. Another front will swing through late Tuesday into Wednesday, eventually hanging up overhead, keeping the weather unsettled through next week, too. Mid-late week temperatures will run in the 60s and 70s ahead of third front by Friday, ushering cooler air by next weekend.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

