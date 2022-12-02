Christmas parades happening December 2-3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2.

Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route.

The Clinton Christmas Parade is THIS Saturday at 10:00 am. Check out the official parade route provided by the Chamber and pick out the perfect spot to take in the holiday floats! Posted by City of Clinton Government on Thursday, December 1, 2022

Madison the City Christmas Parade will be held at 9am, Sat Dec 3rd. We are monitoring the weather but will not cancel... Posted by Madison the City on Friday, December 2, 2022

The Pearl Christmas Parade is tomorrow! The weather forecast is looking good, with rain in the morning but dry in the... Posted by City of Pearl Government on Friday, December 2, 2022

The City of Ridgeland has yet to release its parade route.

We hope you can join us this holiday season! Posted by City of Ridgeland, Mississippi Government on Thursday, November 17, 2022

Bringing Whoville to Downtown Brandon! Join us this Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7pm for our 49th Annual Brandon Christmas Parade! Posted by City of Brandon Government on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

