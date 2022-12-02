LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Christmas parades happening December 2-3

Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route.
Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route.(WLOX)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2.

Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route.

The Clinton Christmas Parade is THIS Saturday at 10:00 am. Check out the official parade route provided by the Chamber and pick out the perfect spot to take in the holiday floats!

Posted by City of Clinton Government on Thursday, December 1, 2022

Madison the City Christmas Parade will be held at 9am, Sat Dec 3rd. We are monitoring the weather but will not cancel...

Posted by Madison the City on Friday, December 2, 2022

The Pearl Christmas Parade is tomorrow! The weather forecast is looking good, with rain in the morning but dry in the...

Posted by City of Pearl Government on Friday, December 2, 2022

The City of Ridgeland has yet to release its parade route.

We hope you can join us this holiday season!

Posted by City of Ridgeland, Mississippi Government on Thursday, November 17, 2022

Bringing Whoville to Downtown Brandon! Join us this Friday, December 2, 2022, at 7pm for our 49th Annual Brandon Christmas Parade!

Posted by City of Brandon Government on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
From left to right: Xavier Ramos, 19, and Fransheka Mark, 27
Two arrested for aiding escape of an inmate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Latest News

Crews making repairs at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant during Jackson's water crisis.
One vendor responds to Jackson’s request for O&M contract, third-party manager confirms
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
Mississippi sixth-graders bring holiday cheer to Jackson nursing home
Big changes are coming to Mesa County's justice system.
Former MDOC officials indicted for excessive force against an inmate
Prosecutors say Axel Cox, 24, admitted burning the cross to intimidate his Black neighbors. He...
Gulfport man pleads guilty to burning cross to intimidate Black neighbors