Christmas parades happening December 2-3
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event this weekend, several cities are hosting their annual Christmas parades, beginning Friday, December 2.
Here’s a list of each city in the Jackson metro area hosting a parade, including the event route.
The City of Ridgeland has yet to release its parade route.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.