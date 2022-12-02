Arson suspect arrested after attempting to flee, faces multiple charges

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after attempting to flee police and faced multiple charges Thursday night.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:01 p.m., Pike County deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for arson on Roy Ray Duncan in the 5200 block of Magnolia-Progress Road in Magnolia.

Duncan tried to flee on foot when deputies were on the scene. After a brief chase, the suspect was arrested and later charged with possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, littering, and the warrant for arson of a dwelling.

Police say no bond has been set at this time.

