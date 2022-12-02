LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Arson suspect arrested after attempting to flee, faces multiple charges

Roy Ray Duncan
Roy Ray Duncan(PCSO)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man was arrested after attempting to flee police and faced multiple charges Thursday night.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, around 6:01 p.m., Pike County deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for arson on Roy Ray Duncan in the 5200 block of Magnolia-Progress Road in Magnolia.

Duncan tried to flee on foot when deputies were on the scene. After a brief chase, the suspect was arrested and later charged with possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, littering, and the warrant for arson of a dwelling.

Police say no bond has been set at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
One dead, two hospitalized after shooting near Christmas parade
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr. (l) Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee (r)
Man accused of murdering Ole Miss student released on bond
MBI, coroner respond to crime scene on JSU campus
JSU student shot, killed on campus; person of interest in custody
From left to right: Xavier Ramos, 19, and Fransheka Mark, 27
Two arrested for aiding escape of an inmate
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Datarius Mylik Jamall Boyd (L) & Nhekhil Quajaylon Lamar Scott (R)
Two men wanted for shooting death of teen at Crystal Springs gas station
Axel Cox
Man pleads guilty to federal hate crime for cross burning
Man in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Hinds County