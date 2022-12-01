Wesson woman accused of impersonating police officer

WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Wesson is behind bars accused of pretending to be a member of law enforcement.

Rebecca Ann Brock is charged with one count of impersonating an officer.

Investigators said they were tipped off by an individual who said someone contacted them using the identity of a police officer “by electronic means.”

No other information was provided about what type of “electronic means” Brock allegedly used.

Wesson Pd received a complaint an individual contacting them using the identity of a police officer by electronic means... Posted by Wesson Police Department on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

