Wesson woman accused of impersonating police officer
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman from Wesson is behind bars accused of pretending to be a member of law enforcement.
Rebecca Ann Brock is charged with one count of impersonating an officer.
Investigators said they were tipped off by an individual who said someone contacted them using the identity of a police officer “by electronic means.”
No other information was provided about what type of “electronic means” Brock allegedly used.
