Violent offender sentenced to 120 years for crimes in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 18-year-old from Hattiesburg has been sentenced to a total of 120 years in Forrest County Circuit Court.

According to Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter, Jkwon O. Page was convicted and sentenced for two armed robbery cases and two counts of kidnapping, all occurring in the City of Hattiesburg.

After pleading guilty to all four charges in September, Judge Bob Helfrich sentenced Page to 30 years for both counts of armed robbery and both counts of kidnapping, each, for a total of 120 years. Helfrich allowed 60 of those years to run concurrent, meaning Page must serve 60 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

According to police reports, two women were held at gunpoint inside their vehicle by Page at a parking lot shared by the Patio 44 restaurant and Brewsky’s Bar on West 4th Street on Jan. 29. They had reportedly just entered the car when Page opened the back door, jumped inside with them, pointed a pistol at their heads and demanded money.

After taking cash from the victims, Page reportedly fondled one of the women and forced them to drive away from the scene

At gunpoint, Page guided the victim driving the car to a gas station on Hardy Street. At the gas station, Page directed the driver to go inside the store and purchase condoms, while he remained in the vehicle with the other victim.

The driver went inside and covertly asked the clerk to call 911 and delayed the transaction as long as possible, hoping to give law enforcement time to arrive.

Before the police could arrive, Page exited the vehicle with the other victim, came inside the store, purchased the condoms and forced both victims back outside towards the car. While doing so, the victims were able to run away in opposite directions from Page.

Page then drove their vehicle away from the gas station, and law enforcement spotted the vehicle soon after.

After a high-speed pursuit, Page wrecked the vehicle and was taken into custody. The pistol was recovered from the wrecked vehicle, and another vehicle belonging to Page’s mother was found in the parking lot of Patio 44/Brewsky’s.

While investigating the case, the Hattiesburg Police Department matched Page’s description to a person wanted for questioning in conjunction with a failed armed robbery and carjacking that occurred five days earlier on Jan. 24.

In this earlier case, a woman reported a vehicle followed her home from her job. When she attempted to drive away from this vehicle, it chased her and eventually blocked her when she stopped by a train on Scooba Street.

Page reportedly exited his vehicle with an AR-15-style rifle and approached the woman’s car. He then began banging on the window, demanding she exits her vehicle and gives him her money.

The woman refused to leave her vehicle and, with multiple witness present, the suspect got back in his vehicle and drove away.

During his arrest on Jan. 29, Page gave a full confession to this attempted armed robbery and carjacking.

Page was indicted by a Forrest County Grand Jury for both armed robberies and the two counts of kidnapping. On Sept. 19, He pleaded guilty to the armed robbery attempt on Jan. 23, as well as the armed robbery and kidnappings on Jan. 29.

“Violent crimes will not be tolerated in Forrest County,” said Carter. “Quick thinking by these victims allowed them to escape, and, fortunately, avoid being physically harmed. I am sorry they were put through this, but I hope these convictions can begin the healing process for them.”

“I am grateful for the wonderful job done by the Hattiesburg Police Department in apprehending this dangerous person,” added Carter. “These sentence makes Hattiesburg a safer place for everyone.”

Assistant District Attorney Bryan Buckley prosecuted the cases.

