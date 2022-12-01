LawCall
USPS closed Monday, Dec. 26 and Monday, Jan. 2

Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays when post office locations nationwide are already closed. As a result, all post offices will be closed for the observation of both federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.(MGN/USPS)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have some holiday gifts to place in the mail, the United States Postal Service has announced new closure dates this year.

Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays when post office locations nationwide are already closed.

As a result, all post offices will be closed for the observation of both federal holidays on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

There are no residential or business deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express, which is delivered 365 days a year in select locations for an additional fee.

All locations will be open for business and regular mail delivery will resume after the holidays on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Blue collection boxes with final collection times before noon will not be affected by early closing on Dec. 24. If a box normally has a final collection time after noon, its mail may be picked up earlier that day.

Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
