Two arrested for aiding escape of an inmate

From left to right: Xavier Ramos, 19, and Fransheka Mark, 27
From left to right: Xavier Ramos, 19, and Fransheka Mark, 27
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Two arrests were made for helping an inmate escape Tuesday morning in Pike County.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Javier Marslyla Kidd, 19, was being transported around 12:53 p.m. Monday afternoon. After being picked up from McComb Police Department, Kidd jumped out of a Pike County Sheriff’s Office transport van at the intersection of 24th Street and LaBranch Street in McComb, resulting in his escape.

Javier Marslyla Kidd, 19
Javier Marslyla Kidd, 19

Tuesday, 19-year-old Xavier Ramos of McComb and Fransheka Mark, 27, of McComb were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of a felony with intent to aid an inmate with escape or to avoid arrest.

Bond has been set at $40,000 for each individual. Both are still in the Pike County Jail at this time.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office is still working to locate Kidd and is asking anyone with any information to call Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, The Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.

