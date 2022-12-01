Things To Know Thursday, December 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Medical marijuana is growing in multiple Mississippi facilities and products could be available by start of 2023

There are a lot of puzzle pieces that need to fit together for the medical marijuana industry to be fully up and running and most of those are now in place. WLBT is told 900 Mississippians have already applied and been certified for their medical marijuana cards. But there is a message that some of them are getting that has them wondering if they’ve done something wrong. “So the patient will actually get an approval notice from the Department of Health,” described Angie Calhoun, founder, and CEO of the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance. “And then they will get a second email that says your card is deactivated.” Angie Calhoun with the Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance says not to panic. “As soon as the Department of Revenue opens those dispensary doors, the Department of Health, they stay in close contact with each other, they will activate your patient card,” added Calhoun

2. Man charged with capital murder after death of woman’s unborn baby

Carl Powell, 46 (JPD)

A man was taken into custody Wednesday by the US Marshals for a capital murder warrant. Carl Powell, 46, was wanted for capital murder after shooting Terri Evans during a dispute outside of Club Plush located in Jackson Saturday, November 12. Evans was eight weeks pregnant at the time of the incident and it was later confirmed Evans lost her baby as a result of the shooting. Powell was previously arrested for aggravated assault before charges were upgraded to capital murder following the death of the unborn child.

3. Federal judge approves stipulated order governing Jackson water

(Envato)

A federal judge has approved a stipulated order that will give control of Jackson’s water system to a third-party program manager. Tuesday evening, Judge Henry Wingate signed off on the order, which was previously hammered out in closed-door discussions by the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Jackson city officials. The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. “For the reasons stated in the memorandum in support of the motion and in the light of the fact that the motion is unopposed... the court grants the unopposed motion,” Wingate wrote. The city council voted to accept the stipulated order this month, and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba lauded it in a statement he released Wednesday afternoon.

