State offers new option to earning diploma

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Beginning December 1, Mississippians who have dropped out of high school have a new option to earn their High School Equivalency (HSE) Diploma.

The Mississippi Community College Board announced the new option Thursday - TotalTranscript® offered by DiplomaSender.

It allows those who have previously taken portions of the GED, HiSET, or TASC to combine test scores in order to earn an HSE Diploma.

Prior to TotalTranscript®, students were required to take and pass the entire battery of individual tests in order to earn an HSE Diploma.

“Across the state, there are more than 300,000 Mississippians without a high school diploma, and oftentimes these individuals are not able to access postsecondary educational opportunities or secure gainful employment,” said Mr. Kell Smith, Interim Executive Director of the Mississippi Community College Board.

The Mississippi Community College Board’s Office of Adult Education is responsible for administering and overseeing the state’s Adult Education program.

For more information, call 601-432-6518 or email info@mccb.edu.

