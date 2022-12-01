‘Some things just aren’t replaceable’: Woman heartbroken after late husband’s belongings, apartment was robbed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Brianna Davis says she is heartbroken after coming home Tuesday evening to her apartment broken into and some of her husband’s belongings, who passed away in October, stolen.

“It just makes me sick to my stomach, obviously. Some things just aren’t replaceable,” Davis said. “I took my kids to the WIC office, I’m wrangling three girls under three. We finally make it home, come in and my sliding door is open. I see the box of my husband’s ashes sitting on my bed, which nobody had been inside of them, but they had pulled the box out of the box.”

Thirty-eight-year-old Jackie Davis Jr. was shot and killed at a gas station in Jackson on October 6th, a day before their daughter Halo was born.

Davis says after he passed, she only had a few sentimental items - including a tv that held music playlists the couple had created together, a guitar, and a Christmas Tree.

“It’s not a particularly fancy guitar. But it was given to him by his father to give to me,” Davis stated. “I can get a new one, it’s you know, it but I can never have the one that’s like the last gift my husband gave me. I can get a new one, but I can never have the one that’s like the last gift my husband gave me. I can get another Christmas tree but I can’t get the one that has all the little owl ornaments my husband got me because he knew my dead mother loved owls.”

Jackson Police arrived on the scene, dusted for fingerprints, and more, but Davis says she’s hoping someone will find the stolen items and return them to her.

“My kids are will be happy and have a great Christmas no matter what. Whether it’s material stuff or not. You’re welcome for the diapers, you’re welcomes for the stuff, if I could have even just the sentimental stuff back, I would really appreciate it and so would my kids.”

