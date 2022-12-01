Rankin County man sentenced 20 years for sexual battery

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County man was sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing a child Thursday.

On February 11, the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint from the victim’s mother that Dearron Rashad McMiller, 30, had been sexually abusing her child at McMiller’s home in Florence.

The child disclosed McMiller performed multiple sexual acts on her over a period of two years.

McMiller pled guilty to on November 14 and was sentenced to 20 years by the Circuit Court Thursday. He will have to register as a sex offender

“Our office will continue to zealously prosecute anyone who commits these horrible crimes against children in our district,” Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett said in a statement. “Thank you to the Parker Children’s Advocacy Center and the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Dearron Rashad McMiller will serve the next 20 years in prison for the terrible things he did to an innocent child. More importantly, thanks to this brave victim, McMiller will not be able to assault other young children.”

