Man found guilty in Walmart employee shooting

Martez Abram, 39, is accused of killing two employees at Walmart in Southaven and shooting a...
Martez Abram, 39, is accused of killing two employees at Walmart in Southaven and shooting a police officer July 30, 2019. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - A jury found Martez Abram guilty of two counts of capital murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

Abram is accused of killing two employees at a Southaven Walmart and shooting a police officer in 2019.

Martez Abram took the stand Thursday morning in Hernando as families of his alleged victims watched surveillance video from that deadly day in 2019 when prosecutors say Abram entered the store wearing body armor, carrying several weapons and opened fire, killing store managers Anthony Brown and Brandon Gales.

Thursday, he told jurors that he takes responsibility for his actions.

Abram is also accused of shooting an officer when he tried to leave the scene.

Abram will be sentenced Friday morning on the charges.

