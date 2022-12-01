LawCall
King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn hiring Wednesday, December 7



By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re in the job market, The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Jackson is hiring.

The hotel has partnered with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 at The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn at 235 W. Capitol Street.

Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:

  • Guest Service Agents
  • Guest Service Manager
  • Room Attendants (Housekeepers)
  • Housekeeping Manager
  • Room Attendants
  • Bartender/Server
  • Line Cooks

Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.

