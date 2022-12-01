King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn hiring Wednesday, December 7
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re in the job market, The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn in Downtown Jackson is hiring.
The hotel has partnered with the Jobs for Jacksonians program to host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7 at The King Edward - Hilton Garden Inn at 235 W. Capitol Street.
Recruiters are hiring candidates for the following positions:
- Guest Service Agents
- Guest Service Manager
- Room Attendants (Housekeepers)
- Housekeeping Manager
- Bartender/Server
- Line Cooks
Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.
