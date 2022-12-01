Jackson Councilman cleans up areas near JSU ahead of SWAC championship

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson City Councilman is cleaning up areas near Jackson State University and encouraging nearby businesses to do the same.

It’s all in an effort to give a good impression to out-of-town visitors ahead of the SWAC championship.

“We want to make sure that we clean up the ward which JSU resides,” Ward 5 Jackson City Councilman Vernon Harley said. “We want to have a good impression.”

Councilman Hartley has specific areas mapped out that need attention ahead of Saturday’s big game.

“We’re focusing on University Blvd, Terry Rd, Highway 80, Lynch Street, Ellis Avenue, Prentiss St, Robinson St,” he said.

But no matter how much you narrow it down, cleaning up the capital city is a job that’s bigger than just one man.

“It’s harder to clean up if you haven’t been doing it on a regular basis.”

That’s why Hartley will have gone to about 40 businesses near JSU by the time the SWAC championship rolls around. All in an effort to get them to put their best face forward.

Whether it’s a business or the mayor’s administration, Hartley said his powers as a councilperson are the same when it comes to tidying up city streets.

“What I do is I can ask, but that’s it,” he said.

Ultimately, it falls on them to take action.

Jackson State will take on Southern University in the SWAC Championship game at The Vet Saturday at 3 p.m.

