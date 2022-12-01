LawCall
Former Canton City Engineer and Board Commissioner for CMU plead not guilty in bribery scheme; both given a $10,000 bond

By Quentin Smith
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not guilty.

That’s what two men are pleading after being accused of bribery and wire fraud charges.

Canton’s former City Engineer Rudy Warnock and former Board Commissioner for the Canton Municipal Utilities, Cleveland Anderson, made those pleas in federal court on Wednesday.

Both men remained tight-lipped as they walked out of court.

While inside the courtroom, Warnock and Anderson were both read their charges and given a bond.

Warnock is facing two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of wire fraud.

The 49-year-old was given a $10,000 bond.

When it comes to Anderson, he’s being charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery. His bond was also set at $10,000.

It was just last week when the news broke that a grand jury indicted Warnock and Anderson. along with two former Canton Aldermen Andrew Grant and Eric Gilkey.

Warnock allegedly directed payments and rewards to the three men.

Anderson, Grant, and Gilkey are accused of taking bribes from Warnock in the form of concert tickets, football tickets, and thousands of dollars in cash. The alleged misconduct happened between January 1st of 2016 and December 31st of the following year.

Last Monday, Grant, and Gilkey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery.

The former aldermen could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison, their sentencing is scheduled for February 23, 2023.

Anderson and Warnock’s trial is set for January 9, 2023.

