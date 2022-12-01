First Alert Forecast: cool start to December; milder weather returns Friday, into weekend

THURSDAY: Sun will shine through high clouds, at times, throughout the day. After starting off in the 30s, we’ll only manage highs in the 50s to near 60 by the afternoon hours. A few more clouds will stream through overnight, but overall – quiet and cool with lows in the 30s to near 40.

FRIDAY: A push of milder air will invade the area as high pressure moves farther to the east through the day. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine as temperatures push their way into the upper 60s and lower 70s. We’ll stay quiet through the evening hours, though, showers will begin to slip into the area after midnight along a front. Lows will only fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rainy periods could be possible over the coming days as the frontal boundary hangs overhead or nearby, keeping chances in play. Rain will trek along the initial push of the boundary Saturday. We’ll be in the 60s and 70s; most of the rain should taper off through the afternoon. Sunday and Monday, we’ll see the boundary trek back northward, pushing highs well into the 70s through early week. Another front will swing through late Tuesday into Wednesday, eventually hanging up overhead, keeping the weather unsettled through next week, too.

