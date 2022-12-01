LawCall
Condemned hotel becomes site of stabbing

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police and emergency medical personnel responded Thursday afternoon to a stabbing inside an abandoned hotel on the I-55 Frontage Road.

Police say the subject was uncooperative, refused medical help, and did not want to press charges against his attacker. He was one of several people seen occupying the former Olive Tree Hotel.

In May, the property had been ordered vacated by the city fire marshal for safety violations, including a defective fire alarm panel and inoperable elevator. Those violations reportedly went unaddressed.

A Hinds County Judge and the City of Jackson concurred with the decision in July to have the building vacated.

WLBT was not able to reach a city spokesperson regarding the recent incident.

