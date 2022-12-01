LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

8 tornadoes counted so far from Tuesday’s severe weather

(Gray Media)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - So far, the National Weather Service surveys have found a total of 8 tornadoes from Tuesday’s storms.

Large hail, heavy rain, and tornadoes damaged homes, collapsed a road, and destroyed a fire station during two rounds of severe weather.

Here’s a birds-eye view of the impact:

  • South Jefferson Davis County EF0
  • South Lawrence County EF1
  • Bassfield, Mississippi EF1
  • Magnolia, Mississippi EF1
  • Winston-Choctaw Counties EF1
  • Jasper County EF2
  • Lowndes County EF2
  • Greene County EF3

As damage continues to be assessed in the coming days, more events will be added and current information could be altered.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Jackson
Adult in custody after allegedly sending kids inside Byram Walmart to shoplift
Two teens found shot to death in wrecked car
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
Tuesday’s storm recap: heavy hail, damaged homes, collapsed roads and a fire station destroyed
Storm recap: damaged homes, collapsed road, fire station destroyed
Mark Curtis Wells, 51
Mississippi man accused of biting someone’s nose off

Latest News

Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, December 1
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool start to December; milder weather returns Friday, into weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: cool start to December; milder days ahead
Capitol Police to provide additional security for SWAC Championship
Capitol Police to provide additional security for SWAC Championship