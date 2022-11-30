Unofficial results show Gibbs, Hodges win Hinds County judicial runoffs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Unofficial results show that Rep. Debra Gibbs and Assistant District Attorney Tametrice Hodges have won runoff races for judicial spots in Hinds County.

With 27 of 27 precincts reporting, Hodges received 1,387 votes, more than twice the 604 votes received by Gayla Carpenter-Sanders to win Chancery Court Judge District 5-3.

In the runoff for Circuit Court Judge District 7-2, Gibbs received 1,959 votes to 1,719 votes for Wendy Wilson-White. All 26 precincts in that race were reporting. Voters in 26 precincts cast ballots in that race.

In all, about 8.5 percent of the more than 66,938 registered voters eligible to vote in Tuesday’s races turned out.

