LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Things To Know Wednesday, November 30

Things To Know
Things To Know(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Governor pleased mayor will no longer have control over Jackson’s water system

Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water
Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Gov. Tate Reeves is praising the interim stipulated order that will take control of the city’s beleaguered water system out of the hands of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system,” he wrote in a Tweet. “It is now out of the city’s control and will be overseen by a federal court.”

2. Ole Miss’ freshman sensation claims 2022 Conerly Trophy

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)

Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was awarded the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy Tuesday night. The freshman running back led the Southeastern Conference in total rushing yards in the 2022 season with 1,476 yards gained on the ground, along with 17 touchdowns. Judkins beat out the other two finalists, Mississippi State’s defensive back Emmanuel Forbes, who led the nation with 6 pick-sixes, an NCAA record, and Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who led his team to its first undefeated season in JSU history.

3. Adult in custody after sending kids inside Byram Walmart to shoplift

James Jackson
James Jackson(Byram Police Department)

Three juveniles were charged with shoplifting, and an adult faces multiple charges after a series of events Tuesday evening that began in the Byram Walmart and continued with a police chase into Jackson. James Jackson was apprehended by police off West Woodrow Wilson Ave in North Jackson at about 7:30 p.m. He has been charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, child endangerment, DUI, traffic offenses, felony fleeing, resisting arrest, and shoplifting, according to Byram Police. He is being held without bond at Hinds County Detention Center.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens found shot to death in wrecked car
The threat of inclement weather has prompted at least two school districts to cancel classes...
LIST: Severe weather threat prompts school closures
‘Prepare to leave your home‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
File image
Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi
17-year-gas station employee killed in Crystal Springs

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: turning cooler, brisk and brighter for Wednesday
Tuesday’s storm recap: heavy hail, damaged homes, collapsed roads and a fire station destroyed
Storm recap: damaged homes, collapsed road, fire station destroyed
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: much quieter, cooler and brisk Wednesday
One person injured in wreck involving two 18-wheelers
One person injured in wreck involving two 18-wheelers