Things To Know Wednesday, November 30

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Governor pleased mayor will no longer have control over Jackson’s water system

Come November 22, Gov. Tate Reeves will wash his hands of Jackson’s water (Rogelio V. Solis | AP)

Gov. Tate Reeves is praising the interim stipulated order that will take control of the city’s beleaguered water system out of the hands of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “It is excellent news for anyone who cares about the people of Jackson that the mayor will no longer be overseeing the city’s water system,” he wrote in a Tweet. “It is now out of the city’s control and will be overseen by a federal court.”

2. Ole Miss’ freshman sensation claims 2022 Conerly Trophy

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning) (Thomas Graning | AP)

Ole Miss freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was awarded the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy Tuesday night. The freshman running back led the Southeastern Conference in total rushing yards in the 2022 season with 1,476 yards gained on the ground, along with 17 touchdowns. Judkins beat out the other two finalists, Mississippi State’s defensive back Emmanuel Forbes, who led the nation with 6 pick-sixes, an NCAA record, and Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who led his team to its first undefeated season in JSU history.

3. Adult in custody after sending kids inside Byram Walmart to shoplift

James Jackson (Byram Police Department)

Three juveniles were charged with shoplifting, and an adult faces multiple charges after a series of events Tuesday evening that began in the Byram Walmart and continued with a police chase into Jackson. James Jackson was apprehended by police off West Woodrow Wilson Ave in North Jackson at about 7:30 p.m. He has been charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors, child endangerment, DUI, traffic offenses, felony fleeing, resisting arrest, and shoplifting, according to Byram Police. He is being held without bond at Hinds County Detention Center.

