SWAC Championship offers ministry opportunity for Jehovah’s Witnesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson welcomes tens of thousands of people for Saturday’s SWAC Championship, volunteers with the Jehovah’s Witnesses are welcoming the game as a chance to share the good news of the Bible.

Saturday, Jackson State University (11-0) will face off against Southern University (7-4) in the championship game pitting the SWAC East and SWAC West winners.

At various spots near Veterans Memorial Stadium this weekend, carts will be set up offering books and pamphlets sharing the message of the congregations.

“It makes me happy to see the positive influence the university’s football program has made within the city because of its winning season,” said Tracy Stapleton, a JSU alumni and former administrator. “The work being done with the carts is very influential, too, when you think about it. While cart witnessing at a college football game is something new for this community, sharing good news is always appropriate and timely.”

The game is slated for 3 p.m. on Saturday, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Jehovah’s Witness volunteers will set up carts at various locations near the stadium, where they hope to speak to those coming to the game.

Cart witnessing is nothing new, with Jehovah’s Witnesses beginning the public ministry in the United States back in 2011. However, this will be one of the first times the carts have been set up locally since the activity was temporarily put on hiatus in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We believe that the early decision to shut down all in-person activities for more than two years has saved many lives,” said Robert Hendriks, U.S. spokesman for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “We’re now ready and eager to reconnect with our neighbors once again - person-to-person, face-to-face.”

Jackson resident Trey Small has regularly participated in cart witnessing, including at Mississippi State University’s final regular season home game.

“The message of good news from the Bible is refreshing since it provides hope,” he said. “We love to direct people to our official website... when they only have a few minutes to chat. For those that are not in such a rush, we can share an encouraging scripture, show a short video... or even demonstrate our free interactive Bible study course.”

