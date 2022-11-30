Storm recap: damaged homes, collapsed road, fire station destroyed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday’s storm system brought tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail to some areas of Central Mississippi.

Not everyone was impacted by the severe weather, but mother nature left an unmistakable mark in several counties.

Here’s a recap of some of the effects of the storm:

There was quite a lightning show during the storm. WLBT’s First Alert Stormtracker caught lots of lightning strikes around dinnertime Tuesday in Madison County. Heavy rain was also part of that storm, but there were no major accidents were reported on the roads.

In Lawrence County, Sheriff Ryan Evertt told WLBT that two homes were damaged by the weather. Debris was seen spread across the roads with several residents reporting power outages.

A volunteer fire station in Lowndes County was destroyed by the storm. There were no reports of injuries from the scene, but a fire truck parked inside the building had heavy damage. The county’s fire coordinator is now working to make sure the firefighting service in the county is not affected.

The storm washed out a bridge in Monroe County. Several parts of the roadway collapsed and a vehicle was submerged in the water. There were no reports of any injuries from this scene.

In Choctaw County, the storm left many power lines and trees down. Some homes in the area were damaged but there were no reports of injuries. Unaware of the path of the storm, many families had to seek shelter.

