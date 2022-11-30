One person injured in wreck involving two 18- wheelers

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Two 18-wheelers were involved in a wreck late Tuesday, leaving one person injured.

It happened at the Old Highway 49 intersection, part of which is blocked Wednesday morning as crews continue to work on clearing the scene.

There’s no word on the extent of the individual’s injuries, but we do know the person was taken to a hospital.

WLBT is working to learn the cause of the crash that reportedly happened during heavy rainfall.

As of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, the scene had not been cleared.

Drivers should expect delays or find an alternate route.

