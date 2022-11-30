LawCall
No injuries reported after people were trapped inside grocery store in Lowndes County
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LOWNDES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple people were trapped inside a grocery store after a possible tornado touched down in the Steens community in Lowndes County.

According to WCBI, everyone inside Malone’s Grocery is safe, with no reports of injury.

There was also damage reported along the Highway 12 area, including one volunteer fire department.

EMA Director Cindy Lawrence urges residents to monitor the weather for the remainder of the night.

“I tell people to keep monitoring the weather all night long,” said Lawrence. “We still have storms coming in until two in the morning. We ask people to please be weather-savvy. If you have your radio on or TV on... leave something on so you can get information that weather is getting severe in our area.”

