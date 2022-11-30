Man turns himself in after fatally stabbing father, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is in custody after turning himself in for allegedly stabbing his father to death.

Jackson Police say Kristopher BoClair turned himself in to a neighboring police department on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed his father during a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Riser St.

Officers were dispatched to the scene in reference to a domestic incident Wednesday morning, where they found Kenneth BoClair had been killed.

Kristopher BoClair later turned himself in and is being charged with murder. No further information on this case is available.

