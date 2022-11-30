LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Man charged with capital murder after death of woman’s unborn baby

Carl Powell, 46
Carl Powell, 46(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday by the US Marshals for a capital murder warrant.

Carl Powell, 46, was wanted for capital murder after shooting Terri Evans during a dispute outside of Club Plush located in Jackson Saturday, November 12.

Evans was eight weeks pregnant at the time of the incident and it was later confirmed Evans lost her baby as a result of the shooting.

Powell was previously arrested for aggravated assault before charges were upgraded to capital murder following the death of the unborn child.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens found shot to death in wrecked car
The threat of inclement weather has prompted at least two school districts to cancel classes...
LIST: Severe weather threat prompts school closures
‘Prepare to leave your home‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
File image
Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi
James Jackson
Adult in custody after allegedly sending kids inside Byram Walmart to shoplift

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
Volunteers with the Jehovah's Witnesses will be working to spread to the good news of the Bible...
SWAC Championship offers ministry opportunity for Jehovah’s Witnesses
Feds will appoint manager to oversee Jackson, Mississippi’s public drinking water
Feds will appoint manager to oversee Jackson, Mississippi’s public drinking water
Jacob Collins, 27
Arrest made in killing of innocent bystander