Man charged with capital murder after death of woman’s unborn baby

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday by the US Marshals for a capital murder warrant.

Carl Powell, 46, was wanted for capital murder after shooting Terri Evans during a dispute outside of Club Plush located in Jackson Saturday, November 12.

Evans was eight weeks pregnant at the time of the incident and it was later confirmed Evans lost her baby as a result of the shooting.

Powell was previously arrested for aggravated assault before charges were upgraded to capital murder following the death of the unborn child.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.