Jackson mayor ‘pleased‘ with city’s new water system agreement

"This agreement allows us to work collaboratively with someone we trust to make smart choices for the city’s drinking water system."(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had filed a proposal in federal court that would “appoint an interim third-party manager to stabilize the city of [Jackson’s] public drinking water system and build confidence in the systems’ ability to supply safe drinking water to the system’s customers.”

Wednesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba responded to the new agreement saying he was “pleased” with the critical step it offers in providing a long-term solution for Jackson’s water issues.

