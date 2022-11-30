How much will the interim stipulated order cost the city of Jackson?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If approved by a judge, the interim stipulated order could cost the city of Jackson around $38.8 million over the next year.

Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Justice submitted a proposed stipulated order to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi.

The order, which is designed to help bring Jackson’s water system into compliance with the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, requires the city set up three separate accounts to fund mandates.

That includes a professional budget to pay salaries and expenses for a third-party manager (ITPM) and his team, as well as separate accounts for operations and maintenance, and capital improvements.

The ITPM budget is expected to be around $2.9 million and funded with a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency. The remaining two accounts will be supplied with city dollars.

As for the O&M account, the city will be required to transfer $15,911,397 into it during the current fiscal year, excluding any operations/maintenance expenditures the city has already incurred. The first $2 million will be due in the account seven days from the date it is created, with the city being required to deposit the remaining funds in monthly installments.

Funds will be used to cover day-to-day operations and maintenance of the city’s water system, as well as emergency needs.

Money in the Capital Improvements Account, meanwhile, primarily will go toward implementing projects on the “project priority list,” a list of items the city must put in place as part of the initial stipulated order.

According to court records, Jackson will be required to deposit $22.9 million in that account this fiscal year. That amount can include city funds, as well as federal or state loans or grants and other assistance awarded to Jackson to for its water system or Water-Sewer Business Administration Office.

Projects included on the priority list include:

Hiring a vendor to operate and maintain the water system

Developing a comprehensive plan to winterize the city’s two water treatment plants and continuing the membrane enclosure at O.B. Curtis

Completing a corrosion control treatment plan for Curtis and J.H. Fewell

Implementing an “alternative water source plan,” to be able to supply residents with water in the event of another crisis

Developing a “sustainable plan” to stabilize Jackson’s water system. The plan must include sustainable revenue models, appropriate levels of renewal and replacement, asset management, water demand modeling, and other items

Assessing and repairing chemical feed pumps at the water treatment plants and well systems

Repairing the chlorine system at Curtis; and developing and implementing a plan to eliminate use of it

Assessing and repairing intake structures at Curtis and Fewell

Evaluating and restoring redundancies at Curtis and Fewell

Assessing sludge levels at plants and remove as required; developing a plan to “minimize” future sludge accumulation in all finished water storage facilities

And assessing power vulnerabilities throughout the system and implementing a plan to address them

The stipulated order still must be approved by a federal court judge. Once that is in place, the city, the Department of Justice and EPA will be working on a long-term consent decree.

