Hemphill Construction to remain on at city’s water plants until third-party manager takes over

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A firm brought on to help manage the state’s response to Jackson’s water crisis could stay on at the city’s two main treatment plants through early next year.

The Mississippi State Department of Health has contracted with Hemphill Construction to remain on at the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plants until January 9, 2023, or no more than seven days from the date that the interim third-party manager becomes effective, according to Jim Craig, senior deputy and director of Health Protection with MSDH.

Under terms of the agreement, Hemphill can perform emergency maintenance and repairs at both plants as long as those repairs do not exceed $239,000.

Hemphill was hired in September to help manage the state’s response to the Jackson water crisis, which occurred after pump failures at Curtis left tens of thousands of people without water.

Hemphill’s contract with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency expired on November 22, when the governor’s state of emergency governing the city’s water system expired. The health department’s contract went into effect on November 23, Craig said.

Meanwhile, the city and federal government are awaiting a judge to sign off on an interim stipulated order that would put Jackson’s water system under control of a third-party program manager. The proposal was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi on Tuesday. If approved, the interim manager would be responsible for helping the city comply with the stipulated order’s mandates and would be in place at least until a long-term court order is hammered out.

