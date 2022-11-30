First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frost is likely overnight and into the morning with lower and middle 30s overnight under a mostly clear sky. Below-normal average high temperatures will carry into Thursday as well with most spots only making it to the middle 50s. Other than high-level clouds streaming in throughout the day, it will be another nice, bright, and quiet day for the area. We will start to see temperatures moderate to the 60s/lower 70s by Friday to wrap up the work week. Our weather will remain dry during this time before rain chances emerge over the weekend. A front looks to track in early Saturday from the north and will likely drape itself overhead throughout the weekend leading to occasional shower chances. Temperatures will be on the warmer side south of the front in the 70s. Another cold front is expected to dive in by Tuesday of next week to also bring in showers to the region. A few showers are possible for SWAC this Saturday. Today marks the last day of hurricane season and no further development is expected.

