First Alert Forecast: turning cooler, brisk and brighter for Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: A brisk northwest wind will usher in a sharp drop in temperatures through the morning hours. We’ll fall into the 40s and 50s as sunshine returns. Through the afternoon, we’ll see a slight temperatures bounce, into the 50s. Winds will gradually subside overnight with lows falling into the lower to middle 30s.

THURSDAY: Sun will shine through high clouds at times through the day. After starting off in the 30s, we’ll only manage highs in the 50s to near 60 by the afternoon hours. A few more clouds will stream through overnight, but overall – quiet and cool with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Quiet weather will generally stick around to round out the work week with highs in the 60s to near 70 Friday. Showers could affect the area late Friday night as a front drapes itself across the region. This will kick up warm through the weekend with highs in the 70s with occasional showers amid variably to mostly cloudy skies. A front will sweep through the region by late Tuesday, bringing higher rain chances and another cool down to early December standards.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.