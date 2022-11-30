First Alert Forecast: staying cool and quiet for the next couple of days

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a stormy Tuesday, brighter and drier conditions are in store for central Mississippi this afternoon. High temperatures will be on the cooler side in the 50s today in the wake of the cold front, which is now to our south and east. Expect it to also be breezy with gusty northwest winds around 25 MPH. Temperatures will quickly fall off after sunset this evening as a mostly clear sky continues overhead. Overnight lows are forecast to dip to the lower and middle 30s by the early morning hours.

Below-normal average high temperatures will carry into Thursday as well with most spots only making it to the middle and upper 50s. Other than high-level clouds streaming in throughout the day, it will be another nice and quiet day for the area.

We will start to see temperatures moderate to the 60s/lower 70s by Friday to wrap up the work week. Our weather will remain dry during this time before rain chances emerge over the weekend. A front looks to track in early Saturday from the north and will likely drape itself overhead throughout the weekend, leading to occasional shower chances. Temperatures will be on the warmer side south of the front in the 70s. Another cold front is expected to dive in by Tuesday of next week bringing more rain to the area.

