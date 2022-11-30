LawCall
FedEx employee killed at hub

FedEx World Hub
FedEx World Hub(WMC Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A FedEx employee was accidentally killed Wednesday afternoon while on the clock.

Memphis police identified the worker as a 48-year-old man.

FedEx confirmed the tragedy took place on company property and released the following statement:

The Memphis International Airport (MEM) confirmed that MAPD responded to a call at approximately 2:40 p.m. about a two-vehicle accident at the FedEx Hub.

Upon arrival, officers were informed that two people were transported by paramedics to local hospitals. It is undetermined at this time if this call was related to the fatal accident.

The circumstances surrounding the accident are still under investigation.

The victim’s name and role with the company have not been identified at this time.

TOSHA says they have not yet been asked to investigate, but that federal law allows employers eight hours to report a fatality.

Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
