Federal judge approves stipulated order governing Jackson water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has approved a stipulated order that will give control of Jackson’s water system to a third-party program manager.

Tuesday evening, Judge Henry Wingate approved the order, which was previously hammered out in closed-door discussions by the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Jackson city officials.

The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. “For the reasons stated in the memorandum in support of the motion and in the light of the fact that the motion is unopposed... the court grants the unopposed motion,” Wingate wrote.

The order essentially puts control of the city’s water system and billing system under control of Ted Henifin, an independent third-party program manager, who will be responsible for implementing the stipulated order’s mandates.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to speak on the order at a press conference Wednesday.

