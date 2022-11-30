LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Federal judge approves stipulated order governing Jackson water

(Envato)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has approved a stipulated order that will give control of Jackson’s water system to a third-party program manager.

Tuesday evening, Judge Henry Wingate approved the order, which was previously hammered out in closed-door discussions by the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Jackson city officials.

The case was filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. “For the reasons stated in the memorandum in support of the motion and in the light of the fact that the motion is unopposed... the court grants the unopposed motion,” Wingate wrote.

The order essentially puts control of the city’s water system and billing system under control of Ted Henifin, an independent third-party program manager, who will be responsible for implementing the stipulated order’s mandates.

Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to speak on the order at a press conference Wednesday.

Click here to watch.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens found shot to death in wrecked car
The threat of inclement weather has prompted at least two school districts to cancel classes...
LIST: Severe weather threat prompts school closures
‘Prepare to leave your home‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
File image
Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi
James Jackson
Adult in custody after allegedly sending kids inside Byram Walmart to shoplift

Latest News

"This agreement allows us to work collaboratively with someone we trust to make smart choices...
Jackson mayor ‘pleased‘ with city’s new water system agreement
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
Mississippi Driver’s Service Bureau extends ‘skip the line’ hours during holidays
O.B. Curtis Plant entrance
Hemphill Construction to remain on at city’s water plants until third-party manager takes over