Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of a Jackson woman, murdered in her home last year, believes her killer is a predator. They live in fear because of his lengthy violent arrest record. Regina Bell’s children remain traumatized and fear for their lives and possibly that of his next victim.

“When I woke up this morning when I looked on the page his face was the first one I have seen,” said Jabrea McGowan.

She is all too familiar with the face of Aaron Ellis. Monday he was arrested for arson. But in January 2021 Ellis was charged with the murder of Regina Bell, McGowan’s mother.

A month later, the case against Ellis was dismissed due to a lack of evidence. Evidence like doorbell surveillance video and phone records the grieving daughter says was never collected by police.

“I even tried to get them to pull up all her phone records because the phone company told me they couldn’t release it to me, but they would release it to the detective if they requested it,” said McGowan. “They made it seem to me that they needed her iCloud from me, and I needed to get the password.”

The 23-year-old believes the Jackson Police Department and the court system have failed her family, by not contacting or updating them about the case. Previously Ellis served 10 years in prison for manslaughter. In September of 2021, seven months after his charge for Bell’s murder was dismissed, he was arrested for domestic violence and released on his own recognizance.

“He’s looking for the next person that he wants to take out and I just feel like it’s sad that y’all can’t get a hold of this man for the things that he’s doing,” said Bell’s oldest daughter.

The 38-year-old was found by her children in her Badger Drive home, dead from blunt force trauma. According to McGowan, her mother was afraid Ellis would harm her, a man she’d only known for a couple of months. It is a devastating loss for her five children and her heartbroken mother.

“I want justice for my mom,” said McGowan. “This is my chance to reach out to and warn people to stay away from this man.”

Ellis is being held at the Raymond Detention Center. JPD has not responded to a request for comment.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.