LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights
WLBT Holiday Gift Guide

Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79

Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. McVie has died at age 79.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Christine McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79.

The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, saying “there are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie.”

“She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” the statement read. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens found shot to death in wrecked car
The threat of inclement weather has prompted at least two school districts to cancel classes...
LIST: Severe weather threat prompts school closures
‘Prepare to leave your home‘: Canton mayor issues emergency proclamation, opens shelter ahead of severe weather
File image
Active tornado warnings, watches across Mississippi
James Jackson
Adult in custody after allegedly sending kids inside Byram Walmart to shoplift

Latest News

William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are making their second trip to the U.S. as...
UK royals traveling to Boston with eye on environment prize
A genealogy testing kit for Ancestry/DNA is displayed in the Ackman and Ziff Family Genealogy...
Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to help find family
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
Family of murder victim lives in fear while seeking justice
Mississippi Driver’s Service Bureau extends ‘skip the line’ hours during holidays
A 48-year-old man was indicted in the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in a...
Man indicted for murder after road rage shooting kills 8-year-old girl