Arrest made in killing of innocent bystander

Jacob Collins, 27
Jacob Collins, 27(JPD)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman.

Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from his Capitol City Produce truck to a Dollar General on Clinton Boulevard when Collins and another man began fighting close by.

Collins, according to police, pulled a weapon and fired, accidentally striking Domino, who later died of his injuries.

