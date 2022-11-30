Arrest made in killing of innocent bystander

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman.

Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from his Capitol City Produce truck to a Dollar General on Clinton Boulevard when Collins and another man began fighting close by.

Collins, according to police, pulled a weapon and fired, accidentally striking Domino, who later died of his injuries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.