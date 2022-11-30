Adult in custody after sending kids inside Byram Walmart to shoplift

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - Four people are in custody after a police chase started in Byram and ended in Jackson.

Police say an adult was sending kids inside the Walmart in Byram to shoplift. When officers tried to arrest the adult, they sped away and led police on a chase with another juvenile in the car.

The driver eventually lost control and veered off the side of the road on Woodrow Wilson and Powers Avenue. However, the chase continued from there.

“The vehicle lost control right here,” said Byram Police Department Sergeant Keith Jordan. “Powers Avenue and Woodrow Wilson, at which time the vehicle went down on this little gully right here, as you see behind us. And one of our patrol units followed it down there where the adult male subject fled on foot and was later apprehended on a neighboring street without incident.”

The sergeant says all three kids and the adult have been taken in for questioning.

He wasn’t able to provide their names or ages at this time.

