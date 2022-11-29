Vicksburg police move from 12 to 9 hour shifts to combat shortage

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A recent police shortage in Vicksburg has city leaders and the police chief working together on innovative ways to keep citizens safe and more blue lights visible.

Police Chief Penny Jones says the Vicksburg Police Department will now have officers working 9-hour shifts instead of the current 12-hour shifts due to a shortage of law enforcement employees.

Jones says the change is needed to make sure the officers are rested and they are able to cover all parts of the city throughout the day and night.

Mayor George Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen recently passed a resolution supporting the temporary changes in police schedules along with a pay raise.

“In addition to that change in shift, we gave those persons working the second shift $.20 more and those persons working the midnight shift $.30 more,” Mayor George Flaggs said. “I think this is a better model, and it’s a better way to protect the city and put more foot patrol and more patrols on the ground.”

The mayor says the officers will either work the day shift, swing shift, or graveyard shift, which again is 9 hours each.

Police officers will also be allowed to work an additional four hours of overtime either before the start of their shift or after the end of their shift as needed.

