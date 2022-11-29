Vicksburg Police arrest ‘possible suspect’ in deadly stabbing case

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Police have arrested a person they say could be a “possible suspect” in a deadly stabbing Tuesday morning.

At around 8:21 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 at 4137 I-20 Frontage Rd., in reference to a stabbing there.

Once on the scene, officers found a man dead in one of the hotel rooms.

It was unclear when and where the suspect was detained. The person was being questioned and the case is still in the early stages of the investigation, police say.

This is a developing story.

