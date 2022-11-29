LawCall
Two teens found shot to death in wrecked car

(Gray Media)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers, found in a wrecked car Monday night.

The discovery was made around 9 p.m. in front of the AT&T Building on Clinton Boulevard near Magnolia Circle.

Lt. Deputy Deric Hearn said they found a 16-year-old and a 19-year-old male deceased in a wrecked Honda Accord.

Both had been shot multiple times in the body.

The initial 911 call that came in was regarding a car crash.

