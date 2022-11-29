Transcript gives window into state’s case against William “Polo” Edwards in murder trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Testimony from an October court proceeding details the actions of William “Polo” Edwards in the hours before, during, and after the killing of Robert Davis, according to a transcript obtained by 3 On Your Side.

Edwards, who went by Polo and The Cipher on social media, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder by deliberate design in September.

However, the transcript of the Oct. 5 court proceeding reveals why the grand jury indicted Edwards on that specific charge in the first place.

That day, Clinton Police Detective Keith Burnett said their investigation showed Edwards went to the home of his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Shadow Robinson, the day before Davis’ killing and disabled her cameras by unplugging them.

The officer testified under oath that Robinson told him that herself.

The testimony revealed both Edwards and Davis had some degree of a relationship with Robinson.

The court document also confirmed something never-before-reported but talked about for months on social media: Edwards was caught driving a truck that belonged to a Jackson pastor he had befriended more than a year earlier.

That pastor, New Jerusalem Church’s Dwayne Pickett, said Edwards had a construction business, and his vehicles broke down sometime last year.

“He needed to use a truck, and I allowed him to use a truck way back in 2021,” Pickett said.

In the transcript, Burnett said evidence showed Edwards using the truck before the killing and afterward when he unsuccessfully attempted to evade law enforcement.

Louisiana State Police captured him while he was still driving the Ford F-450 registered to Pickett.

Pickett, speaking exclusively to WLBT, said he felt frustrated and angry because Edwards’ use of his truck meant his name would be brought up during the murder investigation, inexplicably linking him to something he said he had no knowledge of.

“Just the thought and the fear of somebody thinking anything negative about me regard to somebody’s death was, was somewhat fearful, painful. But I’m, I was reluctant to say that. I was, I was in such shock. I mean, it was shocking to me,” Pickett said.

Pickett told WLBT he had never seen the violent side of Edwards that court documents allege.

“Matter of fact, he was so respectful to me, you know, because one of the things with our conversation was, you know, we keep tearing people down,” Pickett said. “We’re gonna hit up the community. You got to try to build people [up]. And I can’t tell you the number of people that call me thanking me for the relationship. And then some people thought I was horrible for even trying, but in my mind, it’s what Jesus would do.”

Clinton police did not charge Pickett in the case because they found no evidence he assisted Edwards in any way.

