Things To Know Tuesday, November 29

1. Tuesday is Alert Day

A potent storm system will be approaching Central Mississippi through the day, yielding two rounds of severe storms. We’ll start the day off with areas of fog developing with a few showers beginning to develop by mid-morning and drift northward. Highs will top out in the middle 70s amid an aggressive southerly wind. Severe storm risk won’t begin to kick off until the mid-late afternoon hours when clusters of storms could produce damaging winds, large hail, and a few tornadoes. These afternoon/evening storms will have a greater risk to become long-lived, long-tracked storms.

2. Transcript gives window into state’s case against William “Polo” Edwards in murder trial

Testimony from an October court proceeding details the actions of William “Polo” Edwards in the hours before, during, and after the killing of Robert Davis, according to a transcript obtained by 3 On Your Side. Edwards, who went by Polo and The Cipher on social media, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder by deliberate design in September. However, the transcript of the Oct. 5 court proceeding reveals why the grand jury indicted Edwards on that specific charge in the first place.

3. Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

FILE - Former NFL football quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters prior to his induction to the Mississippi Hall of Fame in Jackson, Miss., on Aug. 1, 2015. Favre is asking to be removed from a civil lawsuit in Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking to be removed from a lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. An attorney for Favre filed papers on Monday saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money.

