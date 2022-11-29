LawCall
Careers
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Ask the Experts
Miskelly Season of Giving
Magic of Lights

Storm shelters open amid severe weather outbreak across Mississippi

(KLTV viewer Katie)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storm shelters are beginning to open as severe weather makes its way across Mississippi.

Tuesday is an Alert Day, with pockets of dangerous weather expected.

Click here to watch live.

A list of openings is below:

  • Copiah County - Joe L. Johnson Saferoom, 1060 Epps Ln., Hazlehurst
  • Claiborne County - Claiborne Co. Safe Room, 13004 Hwy 18, Hermanville
  • Pearl River County - Pearl River Co. Safe Room, 124 Rodeo St., Poplarville
  • Webster County - East Webster High School Gym, 195 Old Cumberland Rd.
  • Lee County - Thomas Elementary School, Joyner Elementary School, Theron Nichols Community Safe Room, Lee Acres Community Safe Room and Tupelo High School, all in Tupelo; Shannon Primary School, 6408 Noah Curtis, Shannon

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonya Noah and Markell Noah
NEW DETAILS: 12-year-old dead, 3 arrested in Jackson
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
The threat of inclement weather has prompted at least two school districts to cancel classes...
LIST: Severe weather threat prompts school closures
William “Polo” Edwards
Transcript gives window into state’s case against William “Polo” Edwards in murder trial
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter
Natchez woman dies after being shot in head by daughter

Latest News

ZaKeshia Lema Fezelle
Authorities searching for missing Magee woman
Jacob Blair Scott
Man sentenced for faking death to avoid sex abuse charges
Dennis Michael Murray, 66
Silver Alert issued for 66-year-old Mendenhall man
(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Former Jackson State standout signed to active roster following stellar NFL debut