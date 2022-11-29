Storm shelters open amid severe weather outbreak across Mississippi
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Storm shelters are beginning to open as severe weather makes its way across Mississippi.
Tuesday is an Alert Day, with pockets of dangerous weather expected.
A list of openings is below:
- Copiah County - Joe L. Johnson Saferoom, 1060 Epps Ln., Hazlehurst
- Claiborne County - Claiborne Co. Safe Room, 13004 Hwy 18, Hermanville
- Pearl River County - Pearl River Co. Safe Room, 124 Rodeo St., Poplarville
- Webster County - East Webster High School Gym, 195 Old Cumberland Rd.
- Lee County - Thomas Elementary School, Joyner Elementary School, Theron Nichols Community Safe Room, Lee Acres Community Safe Room and Tupelo High School, all in Tupelo; Shannon Primary School, 6408 Noah Curtis, Shannon
