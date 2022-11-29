LawCall
State announces closures of MDHS headquarters, county offices, due to inclement weather

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has announced that the agency’s main office and county offices will be closed for the remainder of the day due to inclement weather.

Tuesday is an Alert Day, with the potential for severe weather across the viewing area.

Offices closed include MDHS headquarters, as well as offices in Hinds, Rankin, Jones, Claiborne and Jefferson County.

For more information, click here.

